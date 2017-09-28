The tax “framework” published by Republican leaders on Wednesday would greatly increase the federal deficit, would not turbocharge economic growth and could leave many middle-class families worse off by ending deductions they rely on. It would do little or nothing to improve the lot of the working class, a group President Trump says he is fighting for. It would instead provide a windfall to hedge fund managers, corporate executives, real estate developers and other members of the 1 percent.
A Boondoggle Masquerading as Tax Reform -
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:39 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment