It’s no surprise that a man who seemed to have thought Frederick Douglass was still alive also appears to believe that football was a blessedly apolitical zone until the likes of Colin Kaepernick and Michael Bennett, two prominent athletes who have taken a knee during the national anthem to protest racism, appeared on the gridiron. But Trump couldn’t be more off base.
Politics Has Always Had a Place in Football
