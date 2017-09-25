Newsvine

Han Feizi

About Articles: 17 Seeds: 309 Comments: 632 Since: May 2017

Politics Has Always Had a Place in Football

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Han Feizi View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:19 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    It’s no surprise that a man who seemed to have thought Frederick Douglass was still alive also appears to believe that football was a blessedly apolitical zone until the likes of Colin Kaepernick and Michael Bennett, two prominent athletes who have taken a knee during the national anthem to protest racism, appeared on the gridiron. But Trump couldn’t be more off base.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor