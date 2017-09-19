Newsvine

Han Feizi

About Articles: 17 Seeds: 286 Comments: 611 Since: May 2017

Republican Donors Are Helping Cover Trump's Legal Bills - The Atlantic

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Han Feizi View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Atlantic
Seeded on Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:27 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    How Does It feel?

    Amidst aggressive fundraising to support his reelection, the wealthiest president in American history is tapping the Republican National Committee and his campaign to pay Russia-related lawyer fees.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor