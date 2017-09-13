Sanders defended Trump’s decision, accusing Comey of giving false testimony, leaking information to the press and “politicizing an investigation into a presidential candidate.” Asked about whether she believed Comey perjured himself before Congress, she replied: “I think that's something, probably, for DOJ to look at, not me. I'm not an attorney.”
White House Insists DOJ 'Should Look Into' Prosecuting Former FBI Chief James Comey
Wed Sep 13, 2017
