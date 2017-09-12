Pruitt recently unveiled a plan that amounts to a slow-rolling catastrophe in the making: the creation of an antagonistic “red team” of dissenting scientists to challenge the conclusions reached by thousands of scientists over decades of research on climate change. It will serve only to confuse the public and sets a deeply troubling precedent for policy-making at the E.P.A.
Christine Todd Whitman: How Not to Run the E.P.A.
Seeded on Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:42 AM
