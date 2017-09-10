Hicks had been part of Trump’s campaign from the early stages and was promoted to the role of communications director last month after Anthony Scaramucci’s turbulent 11 days on the job. Hicks is one of six high-ranking current and former officials whom special counsel Robert Mueller is interested in interviewing as part of the Russia investigation.
Donald Trump's Communications Director Hires Lawyer Amid Russia Probe: Report
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:39 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment