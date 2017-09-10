In vain these economic royalists seek to hide behind the flag and the Constitution. In their blindness they forget what the flag and the Constitution stand for. Now, as always, they stand for democracy, not tyranny; for freedom, not subjection; and against a dictatorship by mob rule and the over-privileged alike. - Franklin D. Roosevelt
The Trump Fever Never Breaks
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:45 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment