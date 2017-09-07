The Department of Education is abandoning guidance it issued under former President Barack Obama regarding Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded education programs. That guidance helped push forward a movement against campus sexual assault, but advocates for accused students have claimed it violated due process rights.
Betsy DeVos is Harming Sexual Assault Victims by Changing Title IX Guidance, Advocates Say
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Sep 7, 2017 4:30 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment