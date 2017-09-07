Newsvine

Betsy DeVos is Harming Sexual Assault Victims by Changing Title IX Guidance, Advocates Say

SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Thu Sep 7, 2017 4:30 PM
    The Department of Education is abandoning guidance it issued under former President Barack Obama regarding Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded education programs. That guidance helped push forward a movement against campus sexual assault, but advocates for accused students have claimed it violated due process rights.

