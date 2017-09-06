Eight months into his presidency, it is clear that President Donald J. Trump is not a conservative Republican, nationalist strongman or centrist dealmaker. He is, instead, a revanchist whose sole aim is to cancel every achievement of President Obama while punishing Hillary Clinton, the woman who was supposed to build on those achievements.
Trump's Revenge: How the Assault on Obama's Legacy Explains the President's Priorities
