Israel: Netanyahu's Wife To be Charged With Fraud Over Lavish Dinner Parties and Private Chefs

Bibi and Donnie have much in common
Sara Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's third wife, is accused of misusing state funds at the residence the pair share, receiving goods under false pretenses and breach of trust.
Bibi and Donnie have much in common
Sara Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's third wife, is accused of misusing state funds at the residence the pair share, receiving goods under false pretenses and breach of trust.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.