Ivanka Backs Trump Administration's Plan to Scrap Obama Rules Preventing Pay Discrimination

    The White House, with the backing of Ivanka Trump, will end an Obama-era policy that would have required business owners to document how much they pay their workers alongside their gender, race and ethnicity.

     

