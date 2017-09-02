Newsvine

Han Feizi

About Articles: 17 Seeds: 231 Comments: 564 Since: May 2017

Donald Trump Agrees South Korea Should Have Bigger Warheads to Face North Korea

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Han Feizi View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 2:17 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Without explicitly mentioning the missile guidelines, the White House said the leaders “agreed to strengthen” their alliance and Seoul’s defense capabilities and that Trump provided his "conceptual approval" of South Korea's purchase of American military equipment worth billions of dollars, without adding further details.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor