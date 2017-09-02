Without explicitly mentioning the missile guidelines, the White House said the leaders “agreed to strengthen” their alliance and Seoul’s defense capabilities and that Trump provided his "conceptual approval" of South Korea's purchase of American military equipment worth billions of dollars, without adding further details.
Donald Trump Agrees South Korea Should Have Bigger Warheads to Face North Korea
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 2:17 PM
