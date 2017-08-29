Newsvine

Han Feizi

What is A Grand Jury? Trump Supporters Don't Understand The Russia Investigation

    Trump Supporters Need to Watch Law & Order

    The idea of the grand jury has been in Anglo-American law for some 800 years. The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution requires the use of one to approve a felony indictment before a case goes to trial. 

