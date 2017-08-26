Newsvine

Han Feizi

Joe Arpaio Pardon: Donald Trump's Pal From Arizona Has a Long History of Scandals

    A 2015 investigation showed suicide rates of prisoners during Arpaio’s tenure dwarfed those in other country jails

    During a three year period ending in 2007, more than 400 sex crimes reported to Arpaio’s office were inadequately investigated or not investigated at all,

     

    In 2015 officials settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit out of court after the sheriff's office failed to properly investigate the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

    In early summer 2017, Arpaio went on trial accused of disobeying a court order to stop patrols targeting immigrants. In July he was convicted.

     

