Newsvine

Han Feizi

About Articles: 17 Seeds: 208 Comments: 541 Since: May 2017

As Confederate Statues Fall, the Group Behind Most of Them Stays Quiet

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Han Feizi View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 7:03 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Southern Belles or Racist Ding Dongs

    “Like the KKK’s children’s groups, the UDC utilized the Children of the Confederacy to impart to the rising generations their own white-supremacist vision of the future,”

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor