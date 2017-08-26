As Confederate Statues Fall, the Group Behind Most of Them Stays Quiet

Southern Belles or Racist Ding Dongs
“Like the KKK’s children’s groups, the UDC utilized the Children of the Confederacy to impart to the rising generations their own white-supremacist vision of the future,”
Southern Belles or Racist Ding Dongs
“Like the KKK’s children’s groups, the UDC utilized the Children of the Confederacy to impart to the rising generations their own white-supremacist vision of the future,”
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.