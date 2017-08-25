Newsvine

Han Feizi

About Articles: 17 Seeds: 207 Comments: 541 Since: May 2017

The real reason Trump is not a Republican

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Han Feizi View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Aug 25, 2017 2:37 PM
    Discuss:

    "In honor of our past and in belief in our future, for the sake of our party and our nation, we Republicans must disassociate ourselves from Trump by expressing our opposition to his divisive tactics and by clearly and strongly insisting that he does not represent what it means to be a Republican."                                   - John C. Danforth, Republican U.S. Senator from Missouri from 1976 to 1995.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor