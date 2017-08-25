What Trump has undone

Don't you understand what I'm tryin' to say

Can't you feel the fears I'm feelin' today?

If the button is pushed, there's no runnin' away

There'll be no one to save with the world in a grave

Take a look around you boy, it's bound to scare you boy

And you tell me

Over and over and over again my friend

Ah, you don't believe

We're on the eve of destruction

Yeah my blood's so mad feels like coagulating

I'm sitting here just contemplatin'

I can't twist the truth it knows no regulation

Handful of senators don't pass legislation

And marches alone can't bring integration

When human respect is disintegratin

'This whole crazy world is just too frustratin'

And you tell me

Over and over and over again my friend

Ah, you don't believe

We're on the eve of destruction