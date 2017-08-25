Newsvine

What Trump has undone

Seeded by Han Feizi View Original Article: The Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Aug 25, 2017 2:21 PM
    Don't you understand what I'm tryin' to say

    Can't you feel the fears I'm feelin' today?

    If the button is pushed, there's no runnin' away

    There'll be no one to save with the world in a grave

    Take a look around you boy, it's bound to scare you boy

    And you tell me

    Over and over and over again my friend

    Ah, you don't believe

    We're on the eve of destruction

    Yeah my blood's so mad feels like coagulating

    I'm sitting here just contemplatin'                          

    I can't twist the truth it knows no regulation

    Handful of senators don't pass legislation

    And marches alone can't bring integration

    When human respect is disintegratin

    'This whole crazy world is just too frustratin'

    And you tell me

    Over and over and over again my friend

    Ah, you don't believe

    We're on the eve of destruction

