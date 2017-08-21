Trump keeps himself busy with things he considers to be work, but his definition of that word and mine do not seem to be in alignment. Twitter tantrums, obsessive television viewing, holding campaign-style rallies to feed his narcissistic need for adulation. Those things to me do not signal competence, but rather profound neurosis. True productivity leaves little space for this extreme protestation.
Americaâs Whiniest âVictimâ - The New York Times
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:58 AM
