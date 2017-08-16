Newsvine

Han Feizi

Why Confederate Monuments Must Fall - The New York Times

    "If you are a loyal American, then you must recognize the leaders and supporters of the Confederacy as traitors -- they tried to break up the United States because they supported slavery. If you believe in democracy, then you must recognize that the monuments to Confederate leaders were erected by the enemies of democracy. For a hundred years after they lost the Civil War, the traitors who led or supported the losing side were able to restrict the franchise and guarantee that their side won elections and controlled facts on the ground in the southern states. The truth is, we're still fighting the Civil War -- and the Republican Party today is on the side of the traitors and enemies of democracy."

    - R. K. Port Jefferson, New York

