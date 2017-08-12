David Duke: Charlottesville protests about 'fulfilling promises of Donald Trump' | TheHill

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke appeared at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va. prior to Saturday's violent clashes, saying that the event represented fulfilling the promises of President Trump.

"This represents a turning point for the people of this country. We are determined to take our country back, we're going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump and that's what we believed in, that's why we voted for Donald Trump, because he said he's going to take our country back and that's what we gotta do," Duke said.

The former KKK Grand Wizard's comments came as the protestors and counter-protestors at the racially charged event, which attracted white supremacists and neo-Nazis, clashed violently.

Duke endorsed Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump disavowed the white nationalist after dodging questions about the endorsement in earlier interviews.

The president condemned the violence in Charlottesville hours after the white nationalist gathering began in a tweet.

Duke responded to Trump's tweet on Saturday, appearing to put pressure on Trump.

"I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists," Duke tweeted, referring to Trump's base.