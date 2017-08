Before the Election

“We have a stock market that, frankly, has been good to me, but I still hate to see what’s happening. We have a stock market that is so bloated.”— Presidential announcement speech, June 16, 2015

After the election

“You take a look at what’s going on with the stock market. Trillions of dollars of value have been created since I won the election — I mean trillions.”— Interview with Fox News, Feb. 28