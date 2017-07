Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) echoed Collins' criticism of Trump's threat to stop making the cost-sharing payments.

“You know, I really think it's incomprehensible that we have a president of the United States who wants to sabotage healthcare in America, make life more difficult for millions of people who are struggling now to get the health insurance they need and to pay for that health insurance,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”