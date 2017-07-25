Newsvine

Han Feizi

The U.S. Immigration Debate | Council on Foreign Relations

    Immigrants comprise about 13 percent of the U.S. population: some forty-three million out of a total of about 321 million people, according to Census Bureau data from 2015. Together, immigrants and their U.S.-born children make up about 27 percent of U.S. inhabitants. The figure represents a steady rise from 1970, when there were fewer than ten million immigrants in the United States. But there are proportionally fewer immigrants today than in 1890, when foreign-born residents comprised 15 percent of the population.

