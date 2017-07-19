"Trumpcare is, like most Republican health care concepts, a depraved and transparent effort at slashing coverage and converting the benefits into tax breaks for rich people. This has resulted in howls of outrage from people who seem to have only just discovered that denying people health care might be bad for their health."
Taibbi: Finally Everyone Agrees, Health Care Is a Human Right
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 2:00 PM
