Newsvine

Han Feizi

About Articles: 11 Seeds: 123 Comments: 405 Since: May 2017

Taibbi: Finally Everyone Agrees, Health Care Is a Human Right

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Han Feizi View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRolling Stone
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 2:00 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    "Trumpcare is, like most Republican health care concepts, a depraved and transparent effort at slashing coverage and converting the benefits into tax breaks for rich people. This has resulted in howls of outrage from people who seem to have only just discovered that denying people health care might be bad for their health."

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor