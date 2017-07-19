By Han Feizi

Interested in Buying Health Care or the Brooklyn Bridge? See Donald Trump!

TRUMP: “We’re going to have insurance for everybody. There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.”

TRUMP: People covered under the law “can expect to have great health care. It will be in a much simplified form. Much less expensive and much better… lower numbers, much lower deductibles.”

TRUMP: “Obama care, all of a sudden, the last couple of weeks, is getting a false rep that maybe it’s OK. It’s not OK, it’s a disaster and people understand that it’s failed and it’s imploding. And if we let it go for another year, it’ll totally implode.”

Trump: "Other than a small group of people who have suffered massive and embarrassing losses, the party is VERY united. Great love in the arena!"

and the penultimate quote -Trump: "Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it."