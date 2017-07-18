Newsvine

Han Feizi

NBC News Poll: American Fears of War Grow

    "An overwhelming majority of Americans — 76 percent — are worried that the United States will become engaged in a major war in the next four years."

     

    Trump seems hell bent on wagging the dog but not with North Korea. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Iran is is in full compliance with the negotiated solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Nonetheless, Trump's recent rants indicate he is willing to engage us in a military conflict with a nation that has just elected a moderate Iranian president.  

    Beware! This may be Trump's Reichstag fire, his penultimate attempt at deflection.

