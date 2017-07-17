Newsvine

Han Feizi

Tillerson to Shutter State Department War Crimes Office | Foreign Policy

Seeded by Han Feizi
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 3:06 PM
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is downgrading the U.S. campaign against mass atrocities, shuttering the Foggy Bottom office that worked for two decades to hold war criminals accountable, according to several former U.S. officials.

 

