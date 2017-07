"We are letting Robertson, Falwell, Graham and Palin define what Christian values mean.

We are letting McConnell, Ryan and Cruz define what Christian-inspired policy is.

We are letting Trump and Pence define what Christian-inspired leadership and lifestyle looks like.

We are letting a crazed Catholic like Bannon define the world through the Inquisition's lens.

While all of it is absolutely diametrically dangerously NOT Christian."