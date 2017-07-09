Newsvine

Han Feizi

Fmr. CIA Director Brennan Says Trump 'Ceded' Ground to Putin - NBC News

    Former CIA Director John Brennan said in an exclusive interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he felt President Trump "ceded" ground to Russian President Vladimir Putin on issues concerning his country's interference in the U.S. presidential election.

    “I don’t think he demonstrates good negotiating skills when it comes to Mr. Putin,” said Brennan, who led the CIA from 2013 until January of this year.

    Brennan brought up Trump’s comments about feeling “honored” to meet Putin on sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Germany Friday. “He said it’s an honor to meet the individual who carried out the assault on our election? To me, it’s a dishonorable thing to say,” he added.

