The greatest threat facing the United States is its own president

    "The president’s tweeting hysterically at the media is just an element of this. So too is his malignant and ever-visible narcissism. The president has demonstrated himself to have zero impulse control and a tendency to damage vital international relationships with ill-considered outbursts, to trust very few of the people in his own government, and to reportedly rant and shout at staff and even at the television sets he obsessively watches........"

    "Daily he shows he lacks the character, discipline, intellect, judgment or respect for the office to be president of the United States."

