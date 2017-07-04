Our #FakeHero president is an insult to our Founders - The Washington Post

We have a president who neither understands nor respects the basic norms of American democracy.
Make no mistake: Donald Trump is a true aberration. There is no figure like him in U.S. history, for which we should be thankful.
