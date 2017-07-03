America's broken healthcare system – in one simple chart | US news | The Guardian

Healthcare in America is more expensive than in any other rich country. In 2016, the average American spent $4,571 on their health – a figure five times higher than the average out-of-pocket spending of other countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

That fact hasn’t changed much over the years: compared to 35 other countries, Americans have spent more on their health every year since 2000.

Even once you factor in government spending, healthcare in the US is still more expensive than elsewhere.