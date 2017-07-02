President Trump Tweets Wrestling Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN' - NBC News

Sunday protesters gathered in Austin, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other cities throughou t the country in rallies calling for Trump’s impeachment.
Baby Driver vs. Baby President
Baby Driver wins hands down!
Sunday protesters gathered in Austin, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other cities throughou t the country in rallies calling for Trump’s impeachment.
Baby Driver vs. Baby President
Baby Driver wins hands down!
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment