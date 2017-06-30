What you need to know about Medicaid spending and preexisting conditions in the Senate health plan

President Trump promised throughout the campaign that he would not cut Medicaid, yet the Senate plan — which he supports — makes drastic changes to its financing. Trump tweeted that under the Senate plan, Medicaid spending “actually goes up.”

That’s really misleading. In raw dollars, yes, the federal government’s spending on Medicaid increases from $393 billion in 2017 and $464 billion in 2026. But that’s not how the Congressional Budget Office, and the federal government writ large, measures the impact of proposed legislation. The CBO analyzes the financial impacts of a bill by comparing how much proposed legislation would cost or save the federal government compared to current law.

Using that measure gives us a fuller sense of the impact of the Senate health bill: It significantly reduces how much the federal government would spend on Medicaid in future years compared to projections without a change in the current law. This means a reduction of $772 billion over 10 years, from 2017 to 2026. It would lead to 15 million fewer Medicaid enrollees by 2026 than there would be if current law stayed in place.