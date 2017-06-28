THERE'S A BEAR IN THE WOODS:

-- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort retroactively filed as a foreign agent for Ukraine on Tuesday, submitting forms that show his firm received more than $17 million in payments over a two-year period from a political party that dominated Ukraine before its leader fled to Russia in 2014. Tom Hamburger and Rosalind S. Helderman report: “Manafort disclosed the total payments his firm received between 2012 and 2014 in a Foreign Agents Registration Act filing late Tuesday that was submitted to the U.S. Justice Department. The report makes Manafort the second former senior Trump adviser to acknowledge the need to disclose work for foreign interests. Manafort and a former associate in his consulting business, Richard Gates, who also worked for the Trump campaign, disclosed their lobbying campaign on behalf of Ukraine’s Party of Regions in an 87-page document which described the gross receipts the firm received, some expenses and some details of meetings undertaken to influence U.S. policy toward Ukraine. Among other meetings, Manafort disclosed one in 2013 with Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, an outspoken California Republican known for advocating closer ties between the U.S. and the Kremlin …”