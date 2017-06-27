Flynn, Manafort Are Key Figures in Russia Probe Mueller Will Lead - NBC News

Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign manager from March through August, had come under federal criminal investigation in connection with his business dealings, including political work for a former Ukrainian prime minister backed by Russian president Vladimir Putin. That investigation has been folded into the Russia probe, officials say.
