A Defense Department memo shows that the Pentagon is considering a plan to cancel enlistment contracts for 1,000 foreign-born recruits without legal immigration status, knowingly exposing them to deportation. Alex Horton reports: “The undated action memo, prepared for [Mattis] describes potential security threats of immigrants recruited in a program designed to award fast-tracked citizenship in exchange for urgently needed medical and language skills. Officials have assigned threat level tiers to the nearly 10,000 Military Accessions Vital to National Interest program recruits, [which was launched by the Defense Department] in 2009. Since the program’s start, more than 10,400 troops, most of them with service in the Army, have filled medical billets and language specialties … [identified] by the Pentagon as vital to the success of military operations, but in short supply among U.S.-born troops. Last year, officials heightened security screenings specifically for MAVNI recruits … [but] the overtasked vetting process and heightened security risk led officials to recommend canceling enlistment.