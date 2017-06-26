Jared Kushner's Deutsche Bank Loan - A Russian Money Laundering Connection?

Jared Kushner’s company finalized a $285 million loan from Deutsche Bank just before Election Day. Michael Kranish reports: “One month before Election Day, Jared Kushner’s real estate company finalized a $285 million loan as part of a refinancing package for its property near Times Square in Manhattan. The loan came at a critical moment. Kushner was playing a key role in [Trump’s campaign]. The lender, Deutsche Bank, was negotiating to settle a federal mortgage fraud case and charges from New York state regulators that it aided a possible Russian money-laundering scheme. Now, Kushner’s association with Deutsche Bank is among a number of financial matters that could come under focus as his business activities are reviewed by special counsel [Robert Mueller] … The October deal illustrates the extent to which Kushner was balancing roles as a top adviser to Trump and a real estate company executive. Deutsche Bank loans to Trump and his family members have [also] come under scrutiny … [and the bank] supplied funds to him when other banks balked at the risk. As of last year, Trump’s companies had about $364 million in outstanding debts to the bank.

“The corporate loan and Kushner’s personal guarantee are not mentioned on his financial disclosure form, filed with the Office of Government Ethics. The Post sent the language cited by Kushner’s lawyer to [former acting OGE director Don Fox]. After reviewing the wording, he said in an interview that he would have advised Kushner to disclose the [$285 million] loan because of its size and possible implications.” Even if OGE “advised there was no requirement to disclose,” he said, “I would have nonetheless recommended Jared over report in this instance given the magnitude of the contingency and the public interest in liabilities — actual and potential — to Deutsche Bank.”