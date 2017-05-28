According to an analysis of the Global Terrorism Database by Leif Wenar of King’s College London, more than 94 percent of deaths caused by Islamic terrorism since 2001 were perpetrated by the Islamic State, al-Qaeda and other Sunni jihadists. Iran is fighting those groups, not fueling them. Almost every terrorist attack in the West has had some connection to Saudi Arabia. Virtually none has been linked to Iran.
How Saudi Arabia played Donald Trump - The Washington Post
2017-05-28
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 7:31 AM
