A Rebel, a Warrior and a Race Fiend

What's In Your Swamp?
Donald Trump has made his allegiances clear: He’s on the side of white supremacists, white nationalists, ethno-racists, Islamophobes and anti-Semites. He is simpatico with that cesspool.
