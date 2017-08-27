Trump Rescinded Obama's Flood Risk Rules Weeks Before Hurricane Harvey Hit

Trump True to Form!
$$$ over Safety
Donald Trump signed away Obama-era flood standards just weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in a bid to get infrastructure projects approved more quickly.
Trump True to Form!
$$$ over Safety
Donald Trump signed away Obama-era flood standards just weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in a bid to get infrastructure projects approved more quickly.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.