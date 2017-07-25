By Han Feizi

Today is a huge turning point in the GOP's long struggle to repeal Obamacare.

A former GOP senator from a more bipartisan time is pleading with his successors to resist “bullying” to support the health-care bill.

Former Minnesota senator David Durenberge (Minn.), a centrist who worked on health-care policies during his nearly two decades in the Senate and ever since, wrote in an op-ed yesterday that “voting on this hodgepodge of mysterious bills is not the way" for Republicans to fulfill their promise to repeal the ACA.

When senators are asked by their president to vote for a bill that could radically change health-care, they should ask questions, hold hearings, understand what it would mean for constituents and listen to those who understand the system, Durenberger writes for USA Today. And when it doesn’t add up, senators should vote against it, he says.

"This week, the Senate once again is set to vote on a health care bill that will radically change how people get coverage and who can afford their care. But unlike normal times, senators, you are being asked to approve a motion to proceed to a vote...without knowing what will be in the bill you would vote on," he writes. "A vote in these circumstances will rightly provoke anger and distrust unlikely to abate. Take it from me: A no vote on the Motion to Proceed this week is the only one that will be defensible in the years to come."