Trump's attacks on the press don't hurt the press. They hurt you. - The Washington Post

The Washington Post
Tue Jul 4, 2017
    As is often the case with demagogues, Trump is supported or defended by those for whom he has the most contempt. He worships cash, thinking that to be rich is to be smart. He has stocked his Cabinet with dull multimillionaires, yet he poses as the champion of the common man. He wants to rid the country of the proclaimed curse of Obamacare, but he has nothing better to replace it with — and, truly, he doesn’t care.

