Thanks to a perfect storm, a grifter demagogue won the presidency. The Trump campaign is being subjected to scrutiny by multiple investigations and an energized press. Trump and his campaign aides have all found it necessary to hire criminal defense lawyers. Some of those aides may be singing to the FBI. The investigative vise is tightening around the President and he is lashing out on Twitter in ever more demented ways. Sad.
Trump is a grifter demagogue — and his motives are still unclear - NY Daily News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 8:52 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment